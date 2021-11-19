24-year-old man killed after single-vehicle accident south of Maquoketa

On Thursday, Nov. 18, at approximately 11:07 p.m., Maquoketa Dispatch received a call regarding a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 61 at mile marker 156, just south of the city limits of Maquoketa.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found Daniel Josiah Thoma, age 24, from the Dubuque area, had been ejected from his vehicle. Thoma was pronounced dead at the scene. His vehicle was northbound on U.S. 61 when it ran off the travelled portion of the road. Thoma’s vehicle became airborne and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top in the southbound lane of Highway 61, according to a Friday release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maquoketa Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Jackson County Regional Heath Center Ambulance, Jackson County Medical Examiner, Maquoketa Fire and Rescue and Iowa Department of Transportation.