25 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County; official total of cases is now 129

The Rock Island County Health Department announced 25 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon.

These cases, which bring the official total to 129, involve the following individuals:

A man in his 60s who is being treated at a local hospital

A man in his 30s who is being treated at a local hospital

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding these cases is available.

The Rock Island County Health Department says the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible

Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Staying home when you are ill

The Rock Island County Health Department says if you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first, adding how your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.

More information is available here and here.