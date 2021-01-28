25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday.
The total number of cases in county is at 12,112 and deaths are at 293.
The latest victim of the coronavirus was a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.
There are currently 28 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 woman in her 90s
- 3 women in their 50s
- 1 woman in her 40s
- 3 women in their 30s
- 1 woman in her 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 1 girl in her teens
- 1 girl younger than 13
- 2 men in their 70s
- 1 man in his 60s
- 2 men in their 40s
- 2 men in their 30s
- 3 men in their 20s
- 2 men in their teens
- 1 boy younger than 13
