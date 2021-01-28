25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday.

The total number of cases in county is at 12,112 and deaths are at 293.

The latest victim of the coronavirus was a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.

There are currently 28 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 90s

3 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

3 women in their 30s

1 woman in her 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

2 men in their 70s

1 man in his 60s

2 men in their 40s

2 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.