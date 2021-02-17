25 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 12,672.

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 302.

There are currently 11 patients hospitalized in the county, which is the lowest amount since mid-September.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 60s

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 40s

4 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

5 men in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

4 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

2 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

