UPDATE, Oct. 25, 2023, 3:40 p.m.: The driver killed in an Oct. 23 accident in Davenport has been identified as 25-year-old Anthony Carter-Ellis, of Davenport.

This incident remains under investigation, no further information is available at this time, police said Wednesday.

EARLIER:

A 25-year-old man was killed as a result of an overnight accident Monday in Davenport.

On Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at approximately 2:51 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 5900 block of Brady Street in reference to an unknown crash, according to a Monday Davenport Police release. Preliminary investigation indicates a single vehicle was traveling northbound on Brady Street when the vehicle left the roadway, grazed a pole and came to rest north of 59th Street.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A 16-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two additional adult passengers were treated and released on the scene. This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.