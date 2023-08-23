Rock Island police reported Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, that a 25-year-old man died from a gunshot wound.

At approximately 5:57 a.m. on Wednesday, Rock Island police responded to the 500 block of 14th Avenue for a report of a deceased subject, police said in a release. Upon arrival, officers located a dead 25-year-old man who appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound.

This incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Rock Island police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.