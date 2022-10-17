A 25-year-old man died as a result of a shooting in Rock Island Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Officers located a 25-year-old man with a serious but was believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th ½ Avenue, police said Monday.

The victim was transported to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital for medical treatment, and later transferred to University of Iowa Hospital where he underwent a further surgical procedure to treat his injuries, police said. During this procedure, he experienced serious complications and later died on Oct. 16th, 2002.

The victim has been identified as Niyonkuru Cornelio, 25. This case is now being investigated as a homicide by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police at 309- 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.