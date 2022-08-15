On Aug. 15, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of South 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old-male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Monday.

Upon arrival, officers located the male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.

The Burlington Police Department has established the victim and alleged suspect are acquaintances and there is no immediate threat to the community.

At this time, the facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and no further details are being released at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.