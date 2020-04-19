261 out of 389 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa involve meat processing facility employees

1  of  7
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 389 additional positive cases for the entire state on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,902.

According to a press release from the health department, 261 or 67% of today’s 389 additional positive cases can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. This includes over 500 completed surveillance tests of Tyson employees and over 500 completed surveillance tests of National Beef employees, for a total of 84 positive and 177 positive, respectively.

This is in addition to over 180 of Tyson’s employees testing positive for the virus earlier in the week.

As of Thursday, two of their team members at the Columbus Junction Plant have died.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported one additional death in Muscatine County on Sunday — an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old.

The health department says the State of Iowa has released an updated dashboard that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths and tests conducted in each county.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also says the state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided in addition to Iowa’s epidemiological curve.

More information about the Iowa Department of Public Health is available here.

