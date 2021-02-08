26th Xstream Rock Island Grand Prix set for Labor Day Weekend

After shutting down for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, the world’s largest karting street race, have announced plans for the race to return to its usual Labor Day weekend dates Sept. 4-5 this year.

It will be the 26th year for the popular motorsport event in the downtown streets of the city’s Arts & Entertainment District, a news release says.

The event annually involves hundreds of race teams from across the country and thousands of spectators. The organizing committee and its partner, National Karting Alliance, said racers can expect a class lineup similar to that last run in 2019. National Karting Alliance rules will be used. Additional race details will be announced, with registration to open this summer.

Due to the one-year lapse, additional sponsors are needed for this year’s event. Those interested in supporting the event can contact race organizers at rockislandgrandprix@gmail.com or 309-292-8133.

The Grand Prix is the biggest weekend event of the year in Rock Island and race organizers are planning expanded festival weekend entertainment this year, with new activities for both race teams and spectators.

“The race weekend is an important one for both race teams and Rock Island and the Quad-Cities. It is important that it return this year and help boost the downtown and reestablish the Rock Island Arts & Entertainment District as the place people go to have fun,” said Roger Ruthhart, Grand Prix president. “We look forward to working with Joe Janowski and his team from the National Karting Alliance to continue to produce one of the top kart racing events in the world.”

A Rock Island Grand Prix room block has been set up at the Holiday Inn in Rock Island.

Teams at Rock Island in 2019 represented Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Missouri, Massachusetts, Indiana, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Kansas, Tennessee, Maryland and Arizona as well as Canada and Bermuda. Rock Island is licensed through the United States Auto Club (USAC) and is on the ACCUS calendar so drivers from any country can compete. There have been drivers from eight other countries and 13 foreign winners.

Previous sponsors for the event include Mediacom, Jumer’s Casino & Hotel, Hoosier Tires, LeCont Tires, Gett Industries, Briggs & Stratton Racing, Modern Woodmen Financial/ Joe Schurr agent, CBS TV4 / Fox 18 and CW, Schurr Power Racing Engines, RLV Tuned Exhaust, Sunbelt Rentals, AMT Ambulance, Johannes Bus Service, The Dispatch-Rock Island Argus-QC Online.com, Holiday Inn Rock Island, eKartingnews.com, Courtesy Car City, Gas & Electric Credit Union, Rogan Scale, Triple E Sales, Curry’s Transportation, Miller Trucking and Excavating, Brenny’s Motorcycle Center, Hiland Toyota, QC Gearheads, RIGP Corner Workers, Becky Rasmussen, Quad City Camaro Club, HMG-TB Kart Indy, City of Rock Island/Alderman Dylan Parker and the local radio stations Q106, Fox Sports QC, WOC and WLLR.

For more information on the race, visit https://www.racerockisland.info/