27-year-old employee dies on the job at Eldridge concrete plant

On Thursday, Nov. 11 at approximately 2:37 p.m., the Eldridge Police Department along with the Eldridge Fire Department and Medic responded to KE Flatwork (501 E. Blackhawk Trail, Eldridge) for an injured employee.

Upon arrival, medical personnel with Medic and Eldridge Fire attempted to perform life-saving measures on the 27-year-old employee, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene at approximately 3 p.m.

There is no foul play suspected and the investigation has been turned over to OSHA, according to Eldridge Police. The name of the victim is being held pending notification of family.

KE Flatwork, Inc., in Eldridge calls itself the area’s leading concrete specialist, serving the Quad Cities and surrounding areas since 1998.