27-year-old Rock Island man held on $2 million bond for Wednesday murder

A 27-year-old Rock Island has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday morning homicide in downtown Rock Island.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22 at approximately 9:32 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue, in reference to an assist ambulance call where a deceased, 26-year-old female victim, had been found with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division began a homicide investigation, during which detectives identified a suspect, 27-year-old male, Shawn D. Boyd, of Rock Island.

Shawn D. Boyd (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

Later that day, Boyd later turned himself in to the Police Department and was subsequently charged with First-Degree Murder, a Class M Felony, with a 10% cash bond set at $2 million, police said Thursday. In addition to the murder charge, Boyd also was arrested on two outstanding warrants out of the State of Iowa for a weapons offense and parole violations, police said.

Boyd was been remanded to the Rock Island County Jail pending a first court appearance.

The dead woman’s identity will be released by the Rock Island Coroner’s Office pending the completion of an autopsy. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.