27-year-old woman dead, 19-year-old injured following two-vehicle crash

A woman from Rock Falls died, and a man from Lyndon, Ill., was injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.

Whiteside County Deputies were called to the crash around 9:12 a.m. at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Emerson Road, rural Sterling.

During an investigation, deputies determined an eastbound Volkswagen — driven by 19-year-old Christopher D. Link — crossed the center line, a news release says.

According to deputies, Link struck a westbound Nissan driven by 27-year-old Jennifer F. Standard.

All occupants were transported to CGH Medical Center with injuries.

Standard passed away at the hospital as a result of her injuries, a news release says.

Link was issued a citation for improper lane usage.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by CGH EMS, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, Illinois State Police, Sterling Police Department, City of Sterling Public Works, Illinois Department of Transportation, Slim-N-Hanks Towing and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation is underway to determine more information about the incident.