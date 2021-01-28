28 local businesses now able to stay afloat, thanks to pandemic resiliency project

Dozens of businesses in Davenport got a total of over half a million dollars in coronavirus relief money.

That money funneled through the city’s Small Business Resiliency Project comes from the CARES Act.

It went to 28 businesses to help them deal with the pandemic.

One is the restaurant Me & Billy.

Owner Bill Collins says small businesses are important to Davenport.

“There’s always struggles, but they’re always here to help,” said Collins. We couldn’t be happier anywhere else. We’re glad to be here.”

Davenport Economic Development Manager Susanne Knutsen agrees.

“I just think small businesses are the lifeblood,” said Knutsen. “They’re usually locally owned. They’re here to stay. They’re committed to Davenport and the Quad Cities.”

The money can be used to pay rent, utilities, employee salaries and other operating expenses.