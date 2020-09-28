28 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County, 3,092 overall

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday 28 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 3,092.

Deaths in the county due to the coronavirus remained at 83.

There are currently 19 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

The new cases are:

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

3 men in their 40s

3 men in their 20s

2 boys in their teens

2 women in their 70s

3 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

