A 28-year-old man died Friday, Aug. 11, at the 6B’s Campground outside Maquoketa, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:18 p.m., personnel from the sheriff’s office, Maquoketa Fire Department and Jackson County Regional Healthcare Ambulance Service were dispatched to 6624 Caves Road for an unresponsive adult man who had been pulled out of the Maquoketa River at that location, according to a Friday release.

6B’s Campground is outside of Maquoketa.

The responding personnel attempted life-saving efforts and the man was declared deceased at the scene. The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the family, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was performing grounds maintenance along the river and he had not been seen for approximately 30 minutes, the release said. More information will be forthcoming, pending investigation by the County Medical Examiner and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office,