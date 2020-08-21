29 students, 7 teachers at 3 East Moline schools sent home

Four classrooms in three East Moline schools have been sent home the past two days due to a student in each classroom displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

In all, 29 students and seven teachers were impacted.

East Moline Superintendent Kristin Humphries emailed the following statement to Local 4 News:

“Unfortunately, we have had to send 4 classrooms and their teachers home the past two days. This was due to a single symptom by a single student in each of those classrooms. In total, 29 students and 7 teachers have been impacted. The IDPH guidelines inform our practice and if a student or adult has one of the symptoms, they must go home immediately. This was not unexpected. We spent over 4 months planning with district employees for this very scenario. These guidelines are meant to keep us safe. The health and safety of our students and employees is our priority and we will continue to work our plan to that end. It has been a joy to see our students and staff in school the past two days and we look forward to continuing making connections with students on Monday for remote learning, and Tuesday for in-person learning.”

Wells Elementary and Hillcrest Elementary each had a class sent home, and Glenview Middle School had a class sent home each of the past two daya.