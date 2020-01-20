29th Annual Quad Cities Farm Show strives to bring more economic growth to local agriculture industry

29th Annual Quad Cities Farm Show Manager Dick Sherman anticipates at least 12,000 attendees during the three-day event, 95% of which are farmers and their families. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

Nearly 12,000 people are expected to attend this year’s 29th Annual Quad Cities Farm Show, which kicked off Sunday and runs until late Tuesday afternoon at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

Parking and admission is free for the event, featuring about 300 farming and agriculture technology exhibits from all over the Midwest packed into 60,000 square feet of the building.

The purpose of the Quad Cities Farm Show is to introduce farmers to equipment that will grow crops the fastest while also saving the most money.

One of the newest additions to this year’s farm show is the Case IH Axial-Flow combine.

“The Case display is the largest piece of equipment in the show, and the newest technology in the market,” said Sherman. “Everything about that is spectacular, and how we got it in the building is amazing.”

Sherman added how the economy within the past couple of years has made it more difficult for farmers. Advances in farming technology, like the Case IX Axial-Flow combine, is putting more optimism back into the agricultural industry.

“I think it’s leveled off. I think it’s beginning to improve now,” said Sherman. “I think you’ll see from the amount of people here, and the amount of equipment here, that the farmer and the manufacturer are thinking things are going to pick up pretty soon.”

The Quad Cities Farm Show is unique in that it runs Sunday through Tuesday, compared to other shows across the country, which run Tuesday through Thursday. Sherman says the reason for this schedule is because 95% of the people in attendance are farmers, and a lot of them work part-time alongside working at companies like Case IH and John Deere.

“Sunday gives them a chance to come with the family,” said Sherman, who encourages all farmers serious about their business who haven’t yet visited the farm show to come on Monday or Tuesday. “This is the place (where) you can find things that will help you save money, make you money, improve your crop and harvest more of what you grow.”

The Quad Cities Farm Show will continue to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

More information about the 29th Annual Quad Cities Farm Show can be found here.