Somebody’s holiday shopping just got significantly easier, thanks to a lucky Powerball ticket sold in Clinton.

A Powerball ticket sold at Clinton Liquor 1641 S. Bluff Boulevard, won a $2 million prize in yesterday’s drawing. This is the eighth lottery prize of $1 million or more won in Iowa this year and came within a single number of winning the $337.9 million jackpot. Clinton Liquor will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million winning ticket.

The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. The ticket buyer added the Power Play option, which multiplies the prize at the Match 5 level to $2 million. The ticket sold in Clinton was the only one in the nation to win a $2 million prize in Saturday’s drawing.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 27-33-63-66-68 and Powerball 9. The Power Play number was 2. Nobody matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the prize climbs to an estimated $352 million annuity or a $163.3 million lump-sum option for Monday’s drawing.

Another $2 million Powerball prize won in Iowa in October remains unclaimed. That prize was won in the October 7 drawing with a ticket purchased at Casey’s, 403 Stephans Street in Tiffin. Click here for more information on the Iowa Lottery and its games.

Prizes of $2 million or more must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The offices are open Monday through Friday, and appointments are strongly encouraged for those claiming a jackpot. Winners should call the lottery at (515) 725-7900 or email wmaster@ialottery.com with questions or to make an appointment.

Powerball is played by 48 lotteries across the country with drawings at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.