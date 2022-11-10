The city of Davenport and Downtown Davenport Partnership on Thursday announced that the second-annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (often known as K-Square), 119 E. 3rd Street.

K-Square is on East 3rd Street in Davenport, across from the Adler Theatre and RiverCenter.

The free family-friendly event will feature Quad City Arts carolers kicking off the holiday season with hot chocolate and plenty of holiday cheer as a huge Norway Spruce Christmas Tree is illuminated for the first time this season, according to a Thursday release. The lighting ceremony will also serve as a kick-off to the opening night Premiere Party of the Kwik Star Festival of Trees at the RiverCenter, nearby immediately following the event.

For additional event details and updates leading up to the event, follow the Facebook Event. The tree lighting is free; the Premiere Party is a ticketed event. For more information on Festival of Trees (Nov. 19-27), visit its website.