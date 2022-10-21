The second-annual Oktoberfest will be at the historic Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 9 p.m.

Kids’ activities will be offered starting at 12 p.m., and various games like keg bowling and pretzel toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping will be at 4 p.m., with live music by Die Musikmeisters from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.

Wear your best Oktoberfest finery for a chance to be crowned King & Queen of Oktoberfest QC! Admission is free from noon to 4 p.m.; after 4 p.m. is ticketed entry. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free!

Kelly Lao, executive director of the German American Heritage Center & Museum, helped celebrate the first Oktoberfest in 2021 at Rock Island’s Hauberg Estate.

Presale tickets are available on Eventbrite until 11:59 p.m. tonight, Oct. 21st. This event is sponsored by Crawford Company and Cool Beanz Coffee House.

Below is a gallery of some photos from last year’s festivities.