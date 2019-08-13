2nd annual QC Success Fair brings in hundreds of servicemen

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Hundreds of veterans and active military about to return to civilian live soldiers got some help with joining the workforce today.

They showed up for the second annual Quad Cities Success fair. The fair helps veterans and those leaving active duty find jobs, resources and educational opportunities. Iowaworks, the Illinois department of employment security, QC Veterans Outreach Center and Saint Ambrose University hosted the event. Over 80 employers were at the event on Tuesday.

There were a lot of local employers and a few from out of state. This is an effort to decrease the unemployment rate in the area.



Last year, 12 attendees were hired on the spot and over 300 people showed up. One serviceman Local 4 News spoke with who has been looking for employment for over three weeks, says this event makes the transition to civilian life a lot easier

“When you leave the military your accustomed to a certain life style, this job for so long that now you have to adjust to civilian life and you know learn how to change your skills to civilian lingo so you can fit in to the civilian world, ” says Army Veteran Aaron Oder.

Oder shares that he’s already spoken to several potential employers and things are looking up. Organizers tell Local 4 they’re excited to bring this event back next year.