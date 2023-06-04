The Second Baptist Church Outreach Music & Arts Academy will host its annual spring recital “Sounds of Spring” on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Second Baptist Church Family Life Center, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island.

The public is welcome to this free event to support the students as they showcase their talents in music, voice, and dance. Refreshments will be served and there will be special entertainment.

Donations will be appreciated. For more information, contact the Rev. Carmen Ausborn, executive director, 309-738-6070 or Regina Spann, 563-459-9653 or email sbcmusicacademy@gmail.com.