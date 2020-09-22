2nd Davenport man held on arson charge in garage-fire incident

Another Davenport man faces a second-degree arson charge after being arrested in connection with a garage fire earlier this month.
Taylor Denney, 28, of Davenport, was being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.
According to the arrest affidavit:
Shortly after 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Davenport police responded to a garage fire on the 1300 block of Brown St., Davenport.
Brenden Peter Crevoiserat, 23, of Davenport, arrested earlier, is a co-defendant and also faces a second-degree arson charge. In a post-Miranda statement, Crevoiserat admitted setting the fire.
Second-degree arson is a Class C felony that carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $13,660.
Denney’s preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in Scott County Court.
Crevoiserat’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 25. He was being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.