2nd Davenport man held on arson charge in garage-fire incident

Another Davenport man faces a second-degree arson charge after being arrested in connection with a garage fire earlier this month.

Taylor Denney, 28, of Davenport, was being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Co-defendant in arson case arrested earlier: Davenport man faces arson charge after setting garage on fire

Shortly after 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Davenport police responded to a garage fire on the 1300 block of Brown St., Davenport.

Brenden Peter Crevoiserat, 23, of Davenport, arrested earlier, is a co-defendant and also faces a second-degree arson charge. In a post-Miranda statement, Crevoiserat admitted setting the fire.

Second-degree arson is a Class C felony that carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $13,660.

Denney’s preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in Scott County Court.

Crevoiserat’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 25. He was being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.