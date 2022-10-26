The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce helped Rock Valley Physical Therapy to cut the ribbon Wednesday on its latest new clinic in the area, at 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport.

Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. It is one of the largest therapist-owned and therapist-led physical therapy practices in the country.

The first recent ribbon-cutting was Oct. 13 at 850 43rd Ave., Moline, in a remodeled flagship site.

“We are excited to be able to showcase our new locations in the Quad Cities,” Rock Valley’s Debbie Healy, Vice President for Growth & Development, said in a recent release. The organization will have two more Chamber ribbon-cuttings:

Nov. 9, 4 p.m.: 4451 East 53rd St., Suite 200, Davenport. The new-construction facility highlights Rock Valley’s commitment to what is known as the fastest-growing corridor in the Quad-Cities. Becky Burke is the clinic manager.

Nov. 16, 5 p.m.: 110 N.1st St., Eldridge (next to Whitey's Ice Cream). Eldridge native Kerri Hurning is the clinic manager.

Each clinic opening will feature dignitary-related ribbon-cuttings, giveaways, clinician-specialty demonstrations and refreshments. For more information, visit Rock Valley’s website.