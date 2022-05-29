“American Impressionism: John Leslie Breck and Friends,” will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St,. Moline.

There is no charge for admission.

No reservations are needed for in-person or if joining online by registering here. For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit here.

Art historian Carol Ehlers will present part two of “Art Talks” highlighting American Impressionism, a news release says. This series coincides with the Figge Art Museum’s exhibition of Impressionist painter Breck, and includes his Impressionist colleagues Lila Cabot Perry, Theodore Robinson, and Willard Metcalf.

Breck helped popularize the Impressionist painting style when he was one of the first to exhibit his paintings in America in the 1890s while he worked in Boston.

In the late 1880s, Breck met Monet in the French village of Giverny, where he explored the Impressionist method of painting. His canvases from that period show a definite shift to light and color from the typical dark tones that were common to that era.

Light refreshments will be served after the presentation.

A selection of paintings from Breck’s time in Venice are included in the exhibition at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport from May 28-Aug 28.

This event is part of the “Art Talks at Butterworth Center” series funded by the William A Butterworth Foundation.