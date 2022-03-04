A second Rock Island family, whose home was destroyed in a Tuesday, March 1 fire, is seeking financial donations to help them recover.

Aaron Scott, of Slidell, Louisiana, created a GoFundMe page for his wife Melanie, daughter Megan, and in-laws Kathy and Dino Dean after they lost everything in a house fire in the Broadway Historic District of Rock Island, in the 800 block of 22nd Street. They were able to make it out but could not save anything, the site says, noting one fur family member out of three made it.

“This family is among the kindest, most selfless, generous, and helpful people I know,” Aaron wrote.

Fire crews battle a major fire in the 800 block of 22nd Street, Rock Island, Tuesday, March 1 (photo by Bryan Bobb).

“Please help with any contributions to make this devastating event a bit easier to handle. While material things were lost, the 45 years of memories cannot be. We’ve created this fundraiser to help this fantastic family deal with the costs that lie ahead of them. With the need to rebuild their home and buy clothing, food, and replacements for their possessions, I ask for any help that you may give them to deal with the impact of their loss.”

The Rock Island fire marshal announced Wednesday that the March 1 fire was started at 843 22nd St., due to the improper use and disposal of smoking materials.

On Wednesday, a first GoFundMe page was established to help the Woods family, who also lost their home in the fire in the 800 block of 22nd Street. As of Friday, $13,479 already has been raised.

Tracy and Graham Woods need your help. On March 1, their home was destroyed in a fire. Tracy and her son Graham, their three dogs and one of their cats were able to escape the fire, according to the page set up by family members Angela and Paul Veronie. Unfortunately, two of their cats perished in the fire.