2nd Rodney Carrington show added to Rhythm City schedule

Because of demand, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, has announced a second show for comedian Rodney Carrington.

The second show will be 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, in the Event Center, where social distancing accommodations will be made. Tickets are $55 for early entry and $45 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Carrington is a comedian, actor, singer and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

A platinum-recording artist, Carrington’s recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter’s Good Records. His last album “Here Comes the Truth” (released 2017) climbed to No. 3 on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify and even spawned a Netflix special.

Carrington added “author” to his list of accomplishments with the release of his book “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean” published by Hatchette Books.

Over the years, he has starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney”, co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, “Beer for My Horses,” which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM, and starred in his own Netflix special “Here Comes The Truth.”