2nd suspect arrested in connection with motel theft

A second suspect was arrested in connection with the theft of many items – including a pickup truck and a Rolex watch – at a Walcott motel.

Christina Trudeau, 40, of Princeton, Iowa, faces felony charges of first- and second-degree theft, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. She was arrested on a warrant, court documents say.

On March 26, multiple items – including a chainsaw, motorcycle helmet and leaf blower – were taken from a victim staying at the Comfort Inn, an arrest affidavit says. Total value of everything taken was about $32,653.

Earlier, a 42-year-old Princeton man was released on bond after police say he conspired with Trudeau, who was an employee at the motel, to steal from a room. John Daniels faces felony charges of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

In an arrest affidavit, police say Daniels, with the help of Trudeau, took items March 26 from a room and the Comfort Inn parking lot. Both admitted later they had discussed taking the items, which they later returned.

Trudeau, held Monday in Scott County Jail on $20,000 bond, is scheduled to appear June 3 in Scott County Court.