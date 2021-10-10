2nd suspect arrested in connection with theft from wallet dropped on casino floor

A 31-year-old Independence, Iowa, woman was behind bars Saturday after an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent says she took money and checks from a dropped wallet on a casino floor.

In an earlier arrest affidavit, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Louis Brown charged 34-year-old Tyrone Thompson Jr., of Waterloo, with ongoing criminal conduct, identity theft, forgery and second-degree theft.

The agent now has charged Heather Selesky with identity theft in connection with the same incident.

Theft from a lost wallet

Charges stem from a June 12, 2020, incident in which a victim dropped his wallet on the floor at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. It had $800 in cash, the man’s driver’s license, his Social Security card and a credit card, an arrest affidavit says.

Rhythm City Casino surveillance video shows Thompson, along with a companion, pick up the wallet and enter the men’s restroom. A short time later, Thompson and the other person left the casino without turning in the wallet.

On June 12, Thompson used the personal information in the wallet to open a Bank of the West checking account in the victim’s name. He ordered and received Bank of the West checks and a debit card.

He then shared the Bank of the West checks with Selesky and another person, the affidavit says.

The three wrote checks in the victim’s name at U. S. Bank, Kwik Star, Star, Hy-Vee, Scheels, Fleet Farm, Staples and Farm and Fleet, the affidavit says.

Thompson used the victim’s name, address and other information to receive more than $1,663 in stolen property, goods and services. Selesky wrote Bank of the West checks in the victim’s name, and received more than $4,088 in property, goods and services, an arrest affidavit says.

Thompson, who was arrested on a warrant, has pleaded guilty in Scott County Court to third-degree theft and identity theft. He was released on supervised pretrial release before his sentencing, which is set for Nov. 18 in Scott County Court, court documents say.

Selesky was being held Saturday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail. Her preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15 in Scott County Court, court documents say.