The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that weather permitting, construction will begin Monday, July 31 on I-88 in Rock Island County.

The work zone is between Old Illinois 2 and the Rock Island-Whiteside County line. Work will repair and install overlays at bridges located at Zuma Creek east of the Old Illinois 2 interchange, Canoe Creek southwest of the Hillsdale-Port Byron interchange, and Meredosia Ditch at the Rock Island-Whiteside County line, according to an IDOT release.

Traffic in these areas will be open in one lane in each direction in each work zone. The $3.9-million project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2023. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge decks as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation, IDOT said.

Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.