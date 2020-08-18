3 additional deaths in Rock Island County from COVID-19, including second-youngest yet

A man in his 40s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Rock Island County to 47.

“We send our condolences to the friends and family members of these three people,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Today we report the second-youngest Rock Island County resident to die from COVID-19. Since June, have seen a clear trend of younger people contracting the virus, and now we are starting to see younger people die from it,” she said.

In addition, the health department reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,927. Currently, 16 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 80s

· A woman in her 70s

· A woman in her 60s

· A woman in her 40s

· A woman in her 20s

· A woman in her 20s

· A woman in her teens

· A girl in her teens

· A man in his 70s

· A man in his 60s

· A man in his 50s

· A man in his 40s

· A man in his 30s

· A man in his 30s

· A man in his 20s

· A man in his 20s

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department encourages residents to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out