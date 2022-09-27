Three cities in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District are the recipients of over $285,000 in federal grants for their law enforcement departments.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced that Moline, Peoria and Rockford will receive a total of $285,866 in federal grants for law enforcement technical support. The grants come from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.

“It’s vital that our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep folks safe,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “This year’s JAG grants will help police departments in Moline, Peoria and Rockford improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment to help them best serve their communities.”

Moline will receive a total of $30,309 while Peoria will receive $84,855 and Rockford will receive $170,722.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program is the leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions. The program provides states, tribes and local governments with funding to support a range of program areas, including law enforcement, prosecution, indigent defense, courts, crime prevention and education, corrections and community corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, planning, evaluation, technology improvement, and crime victim and witness initiatives and mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.