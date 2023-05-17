Three men are behind bars and nine dogs are at the Rock Island County Animal Shelter after law enforcement officers served a warrant in East Moline this morning.

The East Moline Police Department and the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) served a search warrant in the 700 block of 20th Avenue in East Moline this morning at about 7 a.m. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity taking place at the residence. Officers located 15 people inside the residence and garage, as well as a total of nine dogs, five adults and four puppies. Firearms and an amount of methamphetamine were also found inside the residence.

Due to the living conditions that were observed by officers, assistance was requested from the City of East Moline Health and Inspections Departments. As a result of the operation, all nine dogs were taken from the residence and placed with the Rock Island County Animal Shelter. The home was declared uninhabited due to unsanitary conditions and was boarded up. Three individuals were arrested.

Darren Abney (East Moline Police Department) Dean Johnson (East Moline Police Department) Leon Starberg Jr. (East Moline Police Department)

Darren L. Abney, age 54, was arrested on a Henry County warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, no certificate or title, operating an uninsured vehicle, unlawful possession of cannabis and failure to secure new registration, with bond set at $20,000. Dean C. Johnson, age 21, was arrested on a Henry County warrant for failure to appear on charges of aggravated identity theft, with bond set at $50,000. Leon H. Starberg, Jr., age 44, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, with no bond.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department and QCMEG. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at (309) 752-1547, CrimeStoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 app.