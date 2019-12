Police chased a car from Moline into Bettendorf and Davenport before it crashed at Bridge and Dennison. (Karla Sosa, OurQuadCities.com)

A chase led police through three Quad Cities this afternoon.

It began with an armed robbery at Moline Gas, Food and Liquor in the 3300 block of Avenue of the Cities.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.

Police chased a car over Interstate 74 in Bettendorf, up Utica Ridge Road onto Veterans Memorial Highway into Davenport before crashing at Bridge and Dennison.

Police arrested three people.

At least one police car was damaged in the pursuit.