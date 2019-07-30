3 arrested after I-80 rest stop robbery

Three people were arrested and charged with robbery Tuesday morning after police say they “restrained and forcibly took the victims’ cash” at an Interstate 80 rest stop.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a strong arm robbery around 8:44 a.m. at the westbound Tiffin rest area near mile marker 237 on Interstate 80.

The victims were traveling through Iowa and live in another state.

Adam Smith, 35, Robert Chandler, 40, and Jerry Chandler Jr., 48, all of Cincinnati, Ohio, were stopped in a vehicle while traveling westbound near mile marker 211.8 and were arrested and charged with robbery in the 2nd degree, which is a Class C felony.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.