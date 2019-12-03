3 arrested after police pursuit

Three Davenport men were arrested overnight after a police pursuit.

Davenport Police responded around 10:17 p.m. Monday to a report of a man wanted for gun related offenses in the 3000 block of West Kimberly Road.

Officers responding to the area located the man in a vehicle in the 1600 block of West Kimberly Road.

Officers attempted to block in the vehicle when it accelerated, struck a marked squad car and fled from officers.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Bettendorf on River Drive, deployed tire deflation devices and performed a PIT maneuver ending the pursuit.

Three men were in the vehicle and all three were arrested.

The initial charges are:

+ Najawaun Quinn, 21 of Davenport was charged with: (warrants) Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Interference with Official Act, and several traffic related warrants.

+ Davante Howard, 21 of Davenport was charged with: Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving Under Suspension, and several other traffic charges.

+ Milton Howard, 18, of Davenport was charged with: (warrants) Escape and Probation Violation.

Davenport Police, Iowa State Patrol and Bettendorf Police were involved in the pursuit and apprehension. No injuries were reported.

Three Davenport squad cars sustained minor damage as a result from the attempted block and PIT of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”