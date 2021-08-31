3 arrested in connection with meth, stolen gun

Three people face methamphetamine-and gun-related charges after the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in Thomson, Ill.

The sheriff’s office served the warrant on the 800 block of Locust Street “after a lengthy investigation,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Residents had drugs and an AR-15 rifle, the release says.

Rebecca Veselko, 45, of Miles, Iowa, faces a felony charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Aaron King, 45, of Thomson, faces felony charges of possession of a stolen firearm, violation of the Methamphetamine Control Act, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, criminal fortification of a residence or building. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of violation of the Hypodermic Syringes and Needles Act.

Bobbi Joe Erdmann, 42, of Thomson, faces felony charges of violation of the Methamphetamine Control Act, possession of a stolen firearm, and criminal fortification of a residence or building. Erdmann also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of the Firearms Owners Identification Card Act and violation of the Hypodermic Syringes and Needles Act.

All three are in custody in Carroll County Jail, the release says.

Assisting on the scene were Illinois State Police, patrol division, a SWAT team and meth response team.