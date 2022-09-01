On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 5:28 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of possible arson inside a home in the 1500 block of Washington Street. The structure involved was a two-story single-family home. Fire investigators located remnants of an incendiary device that was thrown into a window and exploded. The front of the house and living room sustained moderate damage. No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters.

During the investigation, Davenport Fire investigators determined the incendiary device was intentionally set. It was also determined that two juveniles, ages 14 and 15, along with Spenser Barton, age 31 of Davenport, had intentionally thrown an incendiary device into a house, causing damage. All three were arrested and charged with Arson 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Spenser Barton remains in the Scott County Jail and the status of the juveniles is unknown at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the Davenport Fire Marshal’s Office and any additional information regarding this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.