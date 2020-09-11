3 arrested on meth charges

Three people were arrested Thursday night and charged with drug offenses after a traffic stop, Henderson County Sheriff Don Seitz announced Friday.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 10:53 p.m. on U.S. Highway 34 near Stevenson Lake in Gulfport. Methamphetamine was located in a search.

Deputies arrested Kimberly S. Smith, 51, of Burlington, for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of ID card, Kary L. Mahan, 44, of Oquawka, for possession of methamphetamine and Cade J. Sawyer, 25, of Burlington, for possession of methamphetamine.

Smith, Mahan and Sawyer were transported to the Henderson County Jail.