3 charged after Moline-East Moline police pursuit

UPDATE: Charges were filed Thursday against three men in connection to Wednesday’s police pursuit from Moline to East Moline sparked by a report of gunfire.

The Moline Police Department says it responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman in separate vehicles in the area of 13th Street and 12th Avenue.

The woman reported that the man was chasing her and that he was driving a black Dodge passenger car. The female reported that the man fired a handgun at her and she called 911.

Police officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it took off, eventually crashing at 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

Three men ran from the vehicle, but were quickly captured by Moline and East Moline police officers.

Davan Atwater, 32, of Moline was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $100,000. Atwater had an active warrant for his arrest for domestic battery and was charged with resisting arrest in his attempt to evade capture by an East Moline police officer. His total bond for all offenses is $155,000.

Brandon Branigan, 30, of Moline was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and resisting arrest. Branigan was the driver of the Dodge passenger car. His bond was set at $30,000.

Tramaine Wilson, 24, of East Moline was charged with resisting arrest. Wilson had two warrants out of Scott County for criminal mischief and interference with official acts. His bond was set at $5,000 plus the Scott County bond of $5,250.

All three are currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail.

The Moline Police Department was assisted by the East Moline Police Department, Silvis Police

Department, and the Illinois State Police.

Related Content Police pursuit ends in East Moline after shots fired in Moline

EARLIER UPDATE: The Moline Police Department has released details about the shots fired incident and pursuit from Wednesday.

The Moline Police originally responded to a domestic disturbance between a male and female in the area of 13th Street and 12th Avenue.

The female victim called 9-1-1 after the male, who was chasing her in a black Dodge car, shot at her.

Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it sped off. It later crashed in East Moline on 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

Three male occupants ran from the car but they were quickly captured by both the Moline and East Moline Police.

The incident is still under investigation by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Multiple people are in custody and charges are still pending at this time.

The Moline Police Department was assisted by the East Moline Police Department, Silvis Police Department, and the Illinois State Police.

EARLIER UPDATE: A police pursuit ended in East Moline after a shots fired incident in Moline on Wednesday.

Just before noon, Moline Police responded to a shots fired call near 18th Street and 15th Avenue.

A police pursuit of a suspect vehicle in the incident ended on 7th Street just north of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

Local 4 News, the first station at the scene where the pursuit ended, saw one person taken into custody, but there were others individuals in the vehicle as well.

Moline Police investigate a report of gunfire in the area of 18th Street and 15th Avenue on March 10, 2021 (photos: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.