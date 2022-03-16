

Three Davenport men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February 2021 slaying of a 14-year-old boy in Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

Charged in connection with the death of Jamon Winfrey are:

• 20-year-old Javon Combs, who was taken into custody by Davenport Police on Wednesday.

• 18-year-old Chrystian Smith, who is incarcerated in Scott County Jail on unrelated charges.

• 18-year-old John Hanes, who is incarcerated at the Iowa Department of Corrections Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, the release says. (His photo was unavailable Wednesday night.)

The 2021 incidents

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, Davenport Police responded to the area of 13th and Farnam streets for a report of gunfire. Preliminary information indicated three vehicles – a black sedan, a gold sedan and a silver minivan) were chasing after one another with shots fired from at least one of the vehicles, police said.

Officers found fired cartridge cases but found no one injured at the time. On Thursday, Feb. 25, Jamon Winfrey was found deceased with a gunshot wound in a yard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street.

Arrest affidavits say the three “with premeditation, malice aforethought and intent to kill … blocked the victim vehicle in, causing them to stop in the roadway.”

“Two defendants from the suspect vehicle fired at the suspect striking him one time and then fled the scene,” affidavits say. “The victim died as a result of the gunshot wound.”



