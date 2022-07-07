Davenport is one of three different areas selected to participate in a Marine Litter Project. Sumidero Canyon National Park near Tuxtla Gutierrez in Mexico and Rideau Canal in Ottawa are the other spots.

This new project will include a trash capturing device that will be installed into some of the local creeks to help reduce land-based litter.

An Osprey Initiatives trash capturing device for this project will be placed in water and used to trap litter.

According to the Commission For Environmental Cooperation, marine litter is a growing problem that negatively affects economies, threatens ecosystems, and poses a potential risk to human health. It is estimated that 80 -percent of the litter in waterways come from sources on land.

Because of improper disposal of items or uncollected waste that becomes litter, it travels through watersheds, then ends up in the ocean.

Robbin Dunn, Davenports Public Works communications and preparedness manager, talked about the project. “Everything that lands here….ends up going down stream to the Mississippi river and eventually the Gulf of Mexico,” she said.

The goal of the Marine Litter Project is to not only reduce marine litter, but also collect data, and help bring public awareness about marine litter to the public.

A few of the Davenport locations where trash capturing devices will be located are Silver Creek, Goose Creek, and Duck Creek at Marquette Park.