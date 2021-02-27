3 correctional officers earn Lifesaving Award

Three Clinton County correctional officers have earned a Lifesaving Award for their action Nov. 27.

Carley Wehde, Toby Wilke and Jaimie Storjohann gave first aid to an unresponsive inmate in the Clinton County Jail. The correctional officers immediately began administering first aid to the inmate.

They asked for assistance from the Clinton Fire Department and, while waiting for the paramedics to arrive, used an AED defibrillator and provided CPR on the inmate until the paramedics arrived.

The Clinton Fire Department transported the inmate to MercyOne Medical Center, where additional medical treatment was provided.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Advanced Correctional Health Care in awarding the outstanding efforts of the correctional officers, who were presented with an ACH Lifesaving Award on Feb. 17.