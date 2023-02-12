Three people are dead and six others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Muscatine County this afternoon.

According to a release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the area of the intersection of Highway 38 and 155th Street (F-70) in Muscatine County on Sunday at about 2:25 p.m. for a report of a two vehicle crash. When they arrived, they located a white Toyota Highlander and a black Dodge Ram in a field northeast of the intersection. The Toyota had seven passengers and the Dodge had two passengers.

At the time of this release, there are three confirmed deaths. The other passengers were transported to either Trinity Hospital in Muscatine or the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City by ambulance or helicopter. The investigation is ongoing and more information may be released as it becomes available.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton EMS, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, Durant Ambulance, West Liberty Ambulance, U of I AirCare and Medforce Air Medical.