3 Democratic candidates prepare to face off in Davenport

Campaign stops energizing both Democratic and Republican voters to get involved with their party

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With a packed field of 24 candidates, the Democratic party is getting a lot of face time with voters in the run-up to the Iowa Caucus.

Scott County Republican Chair David Millage said that’s good for his party.

Tomorrow Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Julian Castro will make several stops in Davenport, including a forum with all three in the afternoon.

Millage said his party is seeing an increase in volunteers after campaign stops in Scott County.

“We have a tremendous volunteer effort. People are walking into our office all the time, and it’s only July, wanting to volunteer because they’re afraid of some of these policies that are being proposed by the Democratic candidates,” Millage said. “The Democratic candidates scare me, too. Scott County is a swing county. It’s a battle ground county. We need to put our best foot forward here.”

Kamala Harris

Women of Color Round Table

501 Brady St.

Davenport, IA 52803

1:15 P.M.-2:30 P.M.

AARP-Des Moines Register Presidential Candidate Forum

Holiday Inn & Suites

415 Elmore Ave.

Davenport, IA 52807

2 P.M.-4 P.M.

Kirsten Gillibrand

Julian Castro

Fight for $15 Rally

The J Bar, Holiday Inn & Suites

4215 Elmore Ave.

Davenport, IA 52807

1 P.M.-2 P.M.

Meet-and-Greet

LULAC Council 10

4224 Ricker Hill Rd

Davenport, IA 52802

7 P.M.-9 P.M.