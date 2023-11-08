The Scott County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing-in ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Eldridge, a news release says. Brett Rappel, Thade Gottschalk and Murphy Blocker have been hired as the newest deputy sheriffs for Scott County.

Rappel was born and raised in Davenport. He graduated from Davenport North High School in 2020. While at North High School he participated in football, baseball, wrestling, and band. In 2017 he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Rappel attended the University of Iowa and graduated in May 2023 with a BA in sociology and a minor in criminology. While at Iowa he was a member of the sousaphone section for both the Hawkeyes Marching Band and the Iowa Pep Band. His hobbies include hiking, camping, weightlifting, golfing, and being with friends and family.

Blocker was born in Davenport and grew up in the Quad Cities. He graduated from West High School in 2005 and graduated from Kaplan University with an associate degree in criminal justice. Blocker started his career in law enforcement in 2010 with the Davenport Police Department and recently comes from the Blue Grass Police Department. He has primarily served in a patrol capacity but also has experience as a field training officer, evidence technician, and was a team member for Davenport’s Emergency Services Team. During his off time, he enjoys spending time with both his family and friends. He also enjoys weightlifting, Jui-jitsu, firearms training, and being the best dad he can be for his daughter, Emery.

Gottschalk was born in Davenport and grew up in Eldridge. He has worked for his father’s company, Gottschalk Service Company LLC, since he was able. Gottschalk graduated from North Scott High School in 2020. While in high school, he participated in orchestra and choir, became an Eagle Scout in 2019, earned his “Gallon Grad” through continued donation of blood and platelets at ImpactLife, participated in wrestling and soccer, and earned academic achievement awards every year. He attends St. Ambrose University with a major in business management and a minor in criminal justice. He will graduate in December. Gottschalk volunteers with a local non-profit organization “Humble Dwellings,” and encourages and supports other friends and classmates to participate. He is a member of the Eldridge Lions Club and volunteers as a Eucharistic minister and Presiders Aid at St. Ann’s Church. He was also on the St. Ambrose Men’s Wrestling Team his junior year. He earned a variety of academic awards in college, including 2022-23 NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, 2022-23 NWCA Academic All-American Honor, Alpha Phi Sigma Criminal Justice Honor Society member, and was listed on the Dean’s List each semester. Gottschalk’s hobbies include spending time with family, completing DIY jobs at his home, weightlifting, and teaching his 10th grade catechism class at St. Ann’s Church.