3 displaced from home damaged in fire

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a structure fire that happened Sunday afternoon in a Davenport neighborhood.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a home in the 600 block of West 16th Street.

This response included included five fire apparatus, two command vehicles and one air support unit, with a total of seven personnel.

Upon arrival, substantial smoke was seen coming out of the home’s attic vents.

An aggressive interior attack was initiated, and a coordinated search found no occupants within the home, a news release says.

According to Fire Marshal Jim Morris, salvage efforts were deployed in an effort to minimize damage to personnel belongings from the smoke and water.

He says the fire was controlled in approximately 15 minutes.

A total of three occupants were displaced from the home due to fire damage.

No assistance was needed from the Red Cross, and no injuries were reported.

This is one of at least three fires reported in the past week — the other two happened on Monday, Jan. 3, and Friday, Jan. 7.