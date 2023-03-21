This summer, 3 Doors Down is celebrating their 30th anniversary and their sophomore album, Away From The Sun, by hitting the road for the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour. They will be performing at the Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage in Dubuque on June 23rd. The band will be playing all the songs from the album throughout the performances, plus all their biggest hits. Artist Presale and VIP Packages are available now. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. here. The Q Casino is located at 1855 Greyhound Park Road in Dubuque.

Away From The Sun features “Here Without You,” which hit No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was certified six times platinum in the U.S. The lead single, “When I’m Gone,” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

Candlebox will be the opening act on the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour for what is scheduled to be the band’s last U.S. tour to promote the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album being released later this year.

“Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” said Brad Arnold from 3 Doors Down. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans. The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”