Three elementary schools in the Davenport Community School District will be closed.

That decision came from the school board Monday night.

It’s part of the district’s long-term facilities plan.

Monroe, Washington and Buchanan elementary schools will shut down.

Administrators say Monroe and Washington are too old and expensive to maintain and enrollment at Buchanan is too low to stay open.

Strong points were brought up in hopes of keeping Buchanan and the other schools around — the main one being the fact the three schools serve a proportionately high level of children that come from disadvantaged backgrounds — with concerns of putting kids in situations where they would struggle more for resources than they do already at the schools they’re at now.

Two people spoke during the open forum to give their opinions on the idea of closing the schools and out of all the school board members, only one voted against closing the schools.

Although these schools would be shutting down, there still isn’t a plan to change bus routes for bussing children to and from school.

Buchanan serves a unique area, having trailer park villages, apartments and a residential area across the street.

The school board is also conflicted about the plan to move sixth grade back into the middle school buildings, voicing concerns that shutting the three schools down and adding them to existing schools will either cause safety issues or not allow kids access to needed resources.